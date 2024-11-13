Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/6 Thaler 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,608
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 6697 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 12, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (7)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2013
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
