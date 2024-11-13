1/6 Thaler 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 6697 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 12, 2009.

