flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/6 Thaler 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1845 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,608

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 6697 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 12, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (7)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Auctiones - December 16, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date December 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Heritage - August 22, 2013
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Heritage - August 22, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2013
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1845 A at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1845 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont silver coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access