Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/6 Thaler 1843 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,756

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1525 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Schulman - October 20, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date October 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date January 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - December 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction UBS - September 10, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
