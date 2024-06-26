1/6 Thaler 1843 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1525 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (13) VF (3)