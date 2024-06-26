Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/6 Thaler 1843 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,756
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1525 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
