Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,345 g
  • Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,936

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3453 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Grün - November 13, 2024
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Felzmann - February 19, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date February 19, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

