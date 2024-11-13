1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3453 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (16) VF (5) No grade (1)

Seller All companies

AURORA (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (2)

Grün (4)

Höhn (1)

Künker (6)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (3)

WAG (4)

Westfälische (1)