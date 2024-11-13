Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/6 Thaler 1837 A.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,345 g
- Pure silver (0,0894 oz) 2,7794 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,936
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/6 Thaler 1837 with mark A.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3453 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
