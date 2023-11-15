flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 - 2 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1819 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1900 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 9, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 9, 2003
Condition XF
