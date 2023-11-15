Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1819
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1819 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1900 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
672 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search