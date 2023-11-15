1/24 Thaler 1819 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1819 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1900 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6)