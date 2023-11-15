Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,8 - 2 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1/24 Thaler
- Year 1818
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1818 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1990 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
