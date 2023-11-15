1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1818 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1990 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (2)