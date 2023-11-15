flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. - Silver Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,8 - 2 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1/24 Thaler
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1818 with mark F.W.. This silver coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1990 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. at auction Busso Peus - July 8, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1/24 Thaler 1818 F.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/24 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

