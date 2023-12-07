flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1845 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 3 Pfennig 1845 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 249,360

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2009 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Möller - November 17, 2016
Seller Möller
Date November 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

