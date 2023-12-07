Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 249,360
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1845
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2009 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
