Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1843 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1843 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 3 Pfennig 1843 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 113,880

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1843 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1843 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1843 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

