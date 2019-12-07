Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1843 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 113,880
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1843
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1843 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
