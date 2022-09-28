3 Pfennig 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 15198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 217. Bidding took place March 27, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)