Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 247,320
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1842
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 15198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 217. Bidding took place March 27, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
