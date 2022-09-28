flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 3 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,4 - 4,95 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 247,320

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 15198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 217. Bidding took place March 27, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

