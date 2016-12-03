Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1819 F.W.. Pfennig (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Variety: Pfennig
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 3,7 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1819
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 with mark F.W.. Pfennig. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4570 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search