3 Pfennig 1819 F.W.. Pfennig (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 with mark F.W.. Pfennig. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4570 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)