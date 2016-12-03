flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1819 F.W.. Pfennig (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Variety: Pfennig

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 3,7 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 with mark F.W.. Pfennig. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 4570 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

