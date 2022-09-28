Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 3,7 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1819
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
