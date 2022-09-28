3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1)