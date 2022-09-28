flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 3,7 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1043 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
