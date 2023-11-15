flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 - 3,7 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Decorative
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

