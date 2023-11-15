Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
3 Pfennig 1819 F.W. (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 - 3,7 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Decorative
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1819
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Arolsen
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 3 Pfennig 1819 with mark F.W.. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1218 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
