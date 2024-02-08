Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,4 - 1,55 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 383,760
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1845
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
