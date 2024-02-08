flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1845 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1 Pfennig 1845 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,4 - 1,55 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 383,760

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (1)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

