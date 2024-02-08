1 Pfennig 1845 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1845 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) No grade (6)