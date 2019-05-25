1 Pfennig 1843 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1843 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3577 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place May 24, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)