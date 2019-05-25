Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1843 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,4 - 1,55 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 219,600
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1843
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1843 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 3577 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place May 24, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (1)
