1 Pfennig 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2007 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (4) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) BN (4) Service NGC (4)