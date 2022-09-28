Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867
1 Pfennig 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,4 - 1,55 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 352,360
Description
- Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
- Period George Heinrich
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1842
- Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2007 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisor (4)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
