Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1842 A (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich Reverse 1 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,4 - 1,55 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 352,360

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of George Heinrich. The record price belongs to the lot 2007 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Numisor - April 20, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date April 20, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Numisor - November 15, 2016
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Waldeck-Pyrmont 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 9, 2003
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 9, 2003
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

