flag
Waldeck-Pyrmont Period: 1806-1867 1806-1867

1 Pfennig 1816 F.W. "Type 1816-1817" (Waldeck-Pyrmont, George Heinrich)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 - 2,05 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Waldeck-Pyrmont
  • Period George Heinrich
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler George Heinrich (Prince of Waldeck-Pyrmont)
  • Mint Arolsen
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Waldeck-Pyrmont Coin catalog of George Heinrich Coins of Waldeck-Pyrmont in 1816 All Waldeck-Pyrmont coins Waldeck-Pyrmont copper coins Waldeck-Pyrmont coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access