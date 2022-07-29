United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1831 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1120 $
Price in auction currency 1600 AUD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 1200 AUD
Seller Nihon
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 3, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
