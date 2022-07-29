1 Shilling 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1831 with mark WW. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24182 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (11) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)