United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1831 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Plain edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1831 with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 68,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (8)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- DNW (6)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (24)
- London Coins (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Spink (9)
- St James’s (4)
- Stack's (4)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
1393 $
Price in auction currency 220000 JPY
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF,
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 460 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PR64 CAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich
Date May 8, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 18, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date October 14, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search