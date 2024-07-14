1 Shilling 1831 WW. Plain edge (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1831 with mark WW. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 68,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (67) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (2) PF65 (13) PF64 (13) PF63 (12) PF62 (8) CAMEO (14) Service NGC (34) PCGS (14) ICG (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (8)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

DNW (6)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (24)

London Coins (2)

NOONANS (2)

Numismatica Ars Classica (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Schulman (1)

Spink (9)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (4)