Penny 1831 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1831 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

