Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1831 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Penny 1831 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Penny 1831 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 10,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1831 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 160. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1831 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1831 "Maundy" at auction Eretz Auctions - February 8, 2022
Seller Eretz Auctions
Date February 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1831 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1831 All English coins English silver coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search