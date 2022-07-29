Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Crown 1831 W. WYON (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Crown 1831 W. WYON - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Crown 1831 W. WYON - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,2759 g
  • Pure silver (0,8409 oz) 26,1552 g
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1831 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 26,500,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
190107 $
Price in auction currency 26500000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
88886 $
Price in auction currency 127000 AUD
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 27, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 27, 2020
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 12, 2019
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Stack's - August 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2018
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction London Coins - December 5, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction London Coins - June 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction London Coins - December 6, 2014
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Baldwin's - May 6, 2008
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 6, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1831 W. WYON at auction Spink - September 26, 2007
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
