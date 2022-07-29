Crown 1831 W. WYON (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1831 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 26,500,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.

