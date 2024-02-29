Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,564

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place March 10, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 3, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search