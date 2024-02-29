United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 3,564
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 340. Bidding took place March 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
367 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
