Threepence 1832 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1832 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place March 13, 2018.

