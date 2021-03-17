United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Threepence 1832 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 2,904
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1832
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1832 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place March 13, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- DNW (3)
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 66 GBP
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
