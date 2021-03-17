Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1832 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Threepence 1832 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Threepence 1832 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 2,904

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1832 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 220. Bidding took place March 13, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • DNW (3)
United Kingdom Threepence 1832 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 66 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1832 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Threepence 1832 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Threepence 1832 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1832 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

