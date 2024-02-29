United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Threepence 1831 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,41 g
- Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
- Diameter 16,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 3,960
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Threepence
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1831 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 310. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 310 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date July 22, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 80 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date May 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
