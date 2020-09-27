Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1832 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Twopence 1832 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Twopence 1832 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,564

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1832 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place September 26, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1832 "Maundy" at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1832 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

