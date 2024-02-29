United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Twopence 1831 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,94 g
- Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
- Diameter 13,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 4,752
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1831 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
