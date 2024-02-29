Twopence 1831 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1831 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)