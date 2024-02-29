Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1831 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Twopence 1831 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Twopence 1831 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,94 g
  • Pure silver (0,028 oz) 0,8695 g
  • Diameter 13,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 4,752

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1831 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1831 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Twopence 1831 "Maundy" at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2016
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1831 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1831 All English coins English silver coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search