United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Crown 1831 W. WYON (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,2759 g
- Pure silver (0,8409 oz) 26,1552 g
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1831 with mark W. WYON. This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Nihon Coin Auction auction for JPY 26,500,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2023.
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
190107 $
Price in auction currency 26500000 JPY
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
88886 $
Price in auction currency 127000 AUD
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
