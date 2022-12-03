Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" (United Kingdom, William IV)

United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1831 "Сoronation". This undefined coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32308 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 108,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller CNG
Date January 14, 2020
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Seller GINZA
Date November 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
42349 $
Price in auction currency 4600000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of Coin set 1831 "Сoronation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
