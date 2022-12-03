Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Specification

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1831 "Сoronation". This undefined coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32308 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 108,000. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" at auction CNG - January 14, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 14, 2020
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" at auction GINZA - November 23, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date November 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
42349 $
Price in auction currency 4600000 JPY
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 22, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Сoronation" at auction Spink - April 14, 2004
Seller Spink
Date April 14, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1831 "Сoronation", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1831 All English coins English coins English coins Coin set Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search