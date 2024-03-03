United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1832 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1832 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.
Сondition
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Coin set 1832 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
