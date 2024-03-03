Coin set 1832 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1832 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.

