United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1832 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Coin set 1832 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Coin set 1832 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1832 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 532 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 7,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.

United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 14, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 22, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Spink - October 29, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 29, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - March 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 26, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction Spink - April 3, 2017
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1832 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1832 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

