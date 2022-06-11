Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1831 "Maundy". Gold (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Gold

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1831 "Maundy". Gold. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 458 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,140,000. Bidding took place August 30, 1999.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (1)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - June 11, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date June 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 210 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - July 2, 2018
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1831 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1831 All English coins English gold coins English coins Coin set Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search