United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Coin set 1831 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Coin set 1831 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Coin set 1831 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Coin set
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1831 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction London Coins - June 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date June 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Morton & Eden - July 21, 2022
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Coin set 1831 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Coin set 1831 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

