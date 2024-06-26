United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Coin set 1831 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, William IV)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Coin set 1831 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1863 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 85,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
571 $
Price in auction currency 450 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
