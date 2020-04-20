United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Crown 1832 WW. Lead (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Lead
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1832 with mark WW. Lead. This lead coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3596 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,660,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
24690 $
Price in auction currency 2660000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
17895 $
Price in auction currency 2010000 JPY
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of Crown 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
