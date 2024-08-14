Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Crown 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Pattern Crown 1831 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Pattern Crown 1831 WW - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 39,9403 g
  • Pure gold (1,1775 oz) 36,6253 g
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1831 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 820,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW (Pattern) at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
24058 $
Price in auction currency 19000 GBP
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW (Pattern) at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
204191 $
Price in auction currency 210000 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 14, 2020
Seller CNG
Date January 14, 2020
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1831 WW (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

