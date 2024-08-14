United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Pattern Crown 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1831 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 820,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
24058 $
Price in auction currency 19000 GBP
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
204191 $
Price in auction currency 210000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date January 14, 2020
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
