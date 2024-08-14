Pattern Crown 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1831 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 820,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (7) XF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)