United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Pattern Crown 1832 WW. Lead (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Lead

Obverse Pattern Crown 1832 WW Lead - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Pattern Crown 1832 WW Lead - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Auction World

Specification

  • Metal Lead
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Pattern Crown 1832 with mark WW. Lead. This lead coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3596 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 2,660,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
United Kingdom Crown 1832 WW (Pattern) at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
24690 $
Price in auction currency 2660000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1832 WW (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
17895 $
Price in auction currency 2010000 JPY
United Kingdom Crown 1832 WW (Pattern) at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 14, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Crown 1832 WW (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

