United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1831 "Maundy". Gold (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Penny 1831 "Maundy" Gold - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Penny 1831 "Maundy" Gold - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1831
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1831 "Maundy". Gold. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Penny 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - May 31, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - May 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date May 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
248 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1831 "Maundy" at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - July 7, 2020
United Kingdom Penny 1831 "Maundy" at auction Spink - July 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

United Kingdom Penny 1831 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - May 4, 2016
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******


