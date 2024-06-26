Penny 1831 "Maundy". Gold (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1831 "Maundy". Gold. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1)