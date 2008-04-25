Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy". Gold (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" Gold - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" Gold - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1831
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy". Gold. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12650 $
Price in auction currency 12650 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - September 24, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1831 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1831 All English coins English gold coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
