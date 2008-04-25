Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1831 "Maundy". Gold (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Threepence 1831 "Maundy" Gold - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Threepence 1831 "Maundy" Gold - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1831
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1831 "Maundy". Gold. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.

United Kingdom Threepence 1831 "Maundy" at auction Stack's - April 25, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date April 25, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11500 $
Price in auction currency 11500 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1831 "Maundy" at auction Baldwin's - September 24, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1831 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

