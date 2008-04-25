United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Threepence 1831 "Maundy". Gold (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Gold
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1831 "Maundy". Gold. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1257 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place April 24, 2008.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Threepence 1831 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
