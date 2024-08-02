United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Two pounds 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,9761 g
- Pure gold (0,471 oz) 14,6501 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 225
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Two pounds
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1831 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
18324 $
Price in auction currency 14500 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
25324 $
Price in auction currency 20000 GBP
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF61 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Nihon
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date December 8, 2022
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2021
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two pounds 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
