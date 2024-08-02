Two pounds 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1831 with mark WW. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31089 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 66,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

