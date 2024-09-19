Twopence 1831 "Maundy". Gold (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1831 "Maundy". Gold. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2747 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)