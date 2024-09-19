Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Twopence 1831 "Maundy". Gold (United Kingdom, William IV)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Twopence 1831 "Maundy" Gold - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Twopence 1831 "Maundy" Gold - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Diameter 13 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Twopence
  • Year 1831
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1831 "Maundy". Gold. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2747 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
United Kingdom Twopence 1831 "Maundy" at auction CNG - January 6, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2016
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Twopence 1831 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1831 All English coins English gold coins English coins Twopence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search