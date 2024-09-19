United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Twopence 1831 "Maundy". Gold (United Kingdom, William IV)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Diameter 13 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Twopence
- Year 1831
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Twopence 1831 "Maundy". Gold. This gold coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2747 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
