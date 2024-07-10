United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1831 (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: TimeLine Auctions
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1831 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32784 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1326 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS62 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 5, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
