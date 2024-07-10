Penny 1831 (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1831 . This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32784 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place January 21, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (81) UNC (20) AU (18) XF (26) VF (18) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (6) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (6) PF65 (20) PF64 (16) PF63 (8) PF62 (2) DETAILS (3) RD (2) BN (57) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (59) PCGS (30)

Seller All companies

Auction World (6)

BAC (7)

Baldwin's (13)

Baldwin's of St. James's (4)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (18)

Goldberg (11)

Heritage (49)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Künker (2)

Leu (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (5)

NOONANS (2)

Roxbury’s (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sovereign Rarities (2)

Spink (19)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (8)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (1)