United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,9 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 806,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1831 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
