United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Penny 1831 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Penny 1831 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,9 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 806,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1831 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - May 10, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
821 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Coinhouse - March 26, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Spink - September 6, 2022
Seller Spink
Date September 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Spink - November 17, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction TimeLine Auctions - February 24, 2018
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date February 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction TimeLine Auctions - November 25, 2017
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date November 25, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - June 4, 2017
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 4, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Spink - March 28, 2017
Seller Spink
Date March 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Künker - October 20, 2016
Seller Künker
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1831 WW at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

