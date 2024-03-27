Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Halfpenny 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Obverse Halfpenny 1831 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV Reverse Halfpenny 1831 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, William IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 806,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William IV
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1831 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (7)
  • BAC (3)
  • Baldwin's (8)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (5)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (38)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (10)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 26, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - February 20, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 25, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PF64 BN CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Heritage - April 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1831 WW at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1831 All English coins English copper coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search