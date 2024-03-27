Halfpenny 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1831 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (75) UNC (14) AU (4) XF (9) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (7) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) PF66 (8) PF65 (10) PF64 (22) PF63 (9) DETAILS (2) RD (3) RB (3) BN (39) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (43) PCGS (20) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (7)

BAC (3)

Baldwin's (8)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

DNW (5)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (38)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Künker (1)

Münzenonline (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (10)

NOONANS (4)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Spink (6)

St James’s (3)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)