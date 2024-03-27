United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Halfpenny 1831 WW (United Kingdom, William IV)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 806,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William IV
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1831
- Ruler William IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1831 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of William IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
480 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PF64 BN CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
