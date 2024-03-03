flag
Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - September 17, 2024
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - May 17, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
