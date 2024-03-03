Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (6) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)