Shilling 1697 y "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark y. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 13, 2021.
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
