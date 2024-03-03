flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Nordic
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • London Coins (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Taisei (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" at auction Taisei - November 17, 2019
Seller Taisei
Date November 17, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - June 7, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date June 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - May 15, 2003
Seller Spink
Date May 15, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

