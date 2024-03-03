United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1697 N "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Nordic
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place May 15, 2003.
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
