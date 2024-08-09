flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 3, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - March 18, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction DNW - December 13, 2016
Seller DNW
Date December 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
