United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1697 C "Third laureate bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Chester
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "Third laureate bust" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (2)
- DNW (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (5)
- NOONANS (3)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
- Spink (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Tennants Auctioneers (1)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
