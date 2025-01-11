United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1697 Y "First laureated bust". Capital "Y" (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Capital "Y"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
