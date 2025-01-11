flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1697 Y "First laureated bust". Capital "Y" (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Capital "Y"

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
