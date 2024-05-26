United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust". Lowercase "y" (United Kingdom, William III)
Variety: Lowercase "y"
Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint York
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark y. Lowercase "y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1436 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
