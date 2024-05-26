flag
Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust". Lowercase "y" (United Kingdom, William III)

Variety: Lowercase "y"

Obverse Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" Lowercase "y" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" Lowercase "y" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Numismatica Ars Classica

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint York
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark y. Lowercase "y". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1346 sold at the Numismatica Ars Classica auction for CHF 2,750. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1436 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Fellows Auctioneers Ltd - February 29, 2024
Seller Fellows Auctioneers Ltd
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 20, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 y "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition XF
