Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

