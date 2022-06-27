flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Nordic
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.

United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - October 13, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - July 7, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - January 29, 2020
Seller DNW
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - June 6, 2019
Seller DNW
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - November 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 25, 2017
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2015
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 18, 2015
Seller DNW
Date March 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 22, 2014
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 25, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

