United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1697 N "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Nordic
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 5250 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (5)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Spink (7)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 100 GBP
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search