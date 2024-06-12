United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Chester
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1777 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2020.
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
