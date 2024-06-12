flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Chester
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 1777 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Spink (4)
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 520 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - October 20, 2021
Seller CNG
Date October 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - June 6, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 7, 2020
Seller Spink
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - December 8, 2015
Seller DNW
Date December 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 26, 2013
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1697 C "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - January 8, 2007
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2007
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1697 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1697 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access