United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Shilling
- Year 1695
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
