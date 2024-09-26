flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1784 oz) 5,55 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Shilling
  • Year 1695
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust". This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 900. Bidding took place June 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - September 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction NOONANS - July 11, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 7, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - May 6, 2020
Seller DNW
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 1, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date March 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - February 21, 2018
Seller DNW
Date February 21, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Davissons Ltd. - November 15, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date November 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - June 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date June 16, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction DNW - September 23, 2016
Seller DNW
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Spink - December 4, 2012
Seller Spink
Date December 4, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction CNG - October 19, 2011
Seller CNG
Date October 19, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - December 18, 2008
United Kingdom Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust" at auction Stack's - December 18, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date December 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Shilling 1695 "First laureated bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 458
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of William III Coins of United Kingdom in 1695 All English coins English silver coins English coins Shilling Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Dec 28, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Rhenumis
Auction Jan 14, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access