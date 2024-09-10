United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1702 (United Kingdom, William III)
Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2 g
- Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1702
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1702 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
