United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1702 (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1702 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1702 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Heritage Auctions Europe

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0595 oz) 1,85 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1702
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1702 . This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place June 10, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Spink (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1702 at auction Spink - September 10, 2024
Seller Spink
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1702 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1702 at auction CNG - September 1, 2021
Seller CNG
Date September 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1702 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1702 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1702 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search

