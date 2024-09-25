flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1837 1660-1837

Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Obverse Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III Reverse Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, William III

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 15,05 g
  • Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period William III
  • Denomination Halfcrown
  • Year 1697
  • Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint Nordic
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • London Coins (11)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Spink (10)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Status International (1)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction St James’s - September 25, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction CNG - May 18, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction Spink - March 22, 2022
Seller Spink
Date March 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 10, 2019
Seller Spink
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction TimeLine Auctions - March 2, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction DNW - December 3, 2018
Seller DNW
Date December 3, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction Spink - September 25, 2018
Seller Spink
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction DNW - March 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date March 14, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction Spink - December 6, 2017
Seller Spink
Date December 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - June 4, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date June 4, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - March 5, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date March 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - September 4, 2016
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction London Coins - December 6, 2015
Seller London Coins
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

