Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2018.

Сondition XF (3) VF (12) F (11) VG (8) FR (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (3) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

CNG (1)

DNW (4)

Heritage (1)

Katz (1)

London Coins (11)

NOONANS (2)

Spink (10)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)

Status International (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)