Halfcrown 1697 N "Large Shields" (United Kingdom, William III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 15,05 g
- Pure silver (0,4476 oz) 13,9213 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period William III
- Denomination Halfcrown
- Year 1697
- Ruler William III (King of Great Britain)
- Mint Nordic
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfcrown 1697 "Large Shields" with mark N. This silver coin from the times of William III. The record price belongs to the lot 236 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place March 13, 2018.
Seller St James’s
Date September 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
792 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date March 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
